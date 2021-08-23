ORWELL — Another step in the fascinating journey of Gjergi Haxhiu will be lived out as the principal of Grand Valley Middle School.
Haxhiu returns to Ashtabula County after a two-year stint in Indiana. The educator comes from a unique background that includes fleeing Yugoslavia in 1992 when the country was torn apart by war.
Haxhiu was a foreign-exchange student to a family in Shaker Heights and when the war ravaged his country he was able to immigrate to the United States with the help of his former hosts.
The first thing he realized when he arrived in the United States was his law degree he had earned in Yugoslavia was worthless and he would have to start all over again.
Haxhiu said he decided to go into education and focused on special education earning a degree from Case Western Reserve and then two master’s degree before getting a doctor of physical education from Gywnedd Mercy University.
He said he felt education provided him the opportunity to give back to his new country. Haxhiu said he was in the Avon Lake school system when the 911 terror attacks took place.
“I took it personally,” Haxhiu said.
Haxhiu said he was excited to work with students to raise $80,000 for a 911 memorial that was constructed in the school.
After numerous educational stops, Haxhiu spent three years in the Ashtabula Area City Schools from 2016 to 2019.
“My last year I was director of special education and advisor of the National Honor Society,” he said.
“It [Ashtabula County] felt like home when I was here so when I had the opportunity to come back I jumped at it,” he said.
Haxhiu spent the last two years as a principal in the Fort Wayne School District. He said it is the largest in the state of Indiana and included 31 elementary schools.
“I think I can have a bigger impact in a smaller community,” he said. Haxhiu thinks Grand Valley Local School District is on a path to provide children with the best education possible.
“There are some amazing people,” he said. Haxhiu was especially impressed with the efforts of Roberta Cozzad, Grand Valley High School principal, who has put together a districtwide program called GRITT to help students resist failure and work through challenges to attain success.
He also credits Superintendent William Nye and other administrators with not using COVID-19 as an excuse to accept lower test scores.
“It is going to be an amazing thing to watch,” Haxhiu said of the program.
Haxhiu said he is also excited about a new measurement tool designed to test students educational improvement and another intervention tool that applies what is learned from the measurement tool.
He said he is excited about equipping students with the tools necessary to move on to the next stage of American democracy. Haxhiu said he is excited to help area students see that the Orwell area can be a great place to put down roots and become a part of the community.
