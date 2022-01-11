JEFFERSON — Additional records released by Ashtabula County detail payments on debt related to the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake from 2015 to 2020.
The information shows that, from 2016 to 2019, the county took in more money from various funding sources than was spent on lodge debt.
Funding for the lodge debt comes from profits from the lodge, rent proceeds from lodge cabins and canopy tours, bed tax proceeds from the Convention Facilities Authority, money from the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the village of Geneva-on-the-Lake, the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, proceeds from the county's $2 transfer tax and interest income.
Funds from those sources exceeded the bond payments by between $8,900 and $404,000 between 2016 and 2019, according to the information released by the county. Debt payments for those four years were between $916,000 and $923,000.
In 2015, debt payments exceeded the various revenue streams by just under $20,000, according to the information from the county.
After 2019, bond payments increased to more than $1.3 million per year. In 2020, the bond payments were $372,000 more than the various revenue streams, and in 2021, debt payments exceeded the revenue streams by $212,000.
In 2025, debt payments will increase to $1.4 million, and will remain at that level until 2030, when they drop to $425,000. The debt will be paid off at the end of 2031.
The records were released as the county continues to negotiate with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources regarding the potential transfer of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake to ODNR.
The negotiations are due to language in the states biennial budget, passed in 2021, which requires ODNR to enter into an agreement with the county to transfer the lodge to ODNR, in exchange for up to $13.95 million.
On New Year's Eve, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with ODNR to continue negotiations, and not engage in any litigation until at least March 1.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the sources of income could potentially be used for other things if the county did not have to pay the lodge debt.
