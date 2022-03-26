JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County’s COVID-19 death toll increased by six this week, to 423, as county data is reconciled with information from the Ohio Disease Reporting System.
The number of deaths in Ashtabula city was reduced by one, the deaths in Conneaut were increased by two, and the number of deaths in the rest of the county were increased by five, according to Friday’s report on the county’s COVID-19 situation from the Ashtabula County Health Department.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said deaths from COVID-19 have to be attributed to the county where the person resided.
“It was more of a gap than I thought it would be,” Becker said.
The Ohio Disease Reporting System was created in about 2005, he said.
‘”So it’s been around a while,” he said.
Many local health department officials have been saying the state should invest in a more up-to-date system, Becker said.
The Ashtabula County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 20,011.
“The numbers are still trending down, which is still a good sign,” Becker said. “We’re not at zero at this point.”
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 19,473 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, and 418 deaths. The numbers reported by ODH and the Ashtabula County Health Department have differed throughout the pandemic due to the time it takes data to be processed.
People, including those who are not vaccinated or haven’t received a booster, are still feeling the impact of COVID-19, Becker said.
“If you are not boosted, if you haven’t received a vaccination, that is still your best way of staying away from the serious COVID illness,” Becker said. “That has not changed.”
