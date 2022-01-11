JEFFERSON — Four months after being initially charged, Robert Van Alphen was indicted on additional charges, according to court records.
Van Alphen was initially indicted in August, and charged with three counts of rape, first-degree felonies, four counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies, and two counts of voyeurism, one fifth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.
On Dec. 29, Van Alphen was indicted again. The second indictment included all the previous charges, and five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, second-degree felonies.
Those charges date from between Jan. 1, 2018 and May 1, 2021, according to the indictment.
A trial prep conference scheduled for Monday was converted into a status conference.
Van Alphen is being held on $550,000 bond, according to jail records.
In another case, Van Alphen has been charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second-degree felonies.
