ADDA to showcase available downtown properties

ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula Downtown Development Association is planning a business/retail recruitment event, come mid-June.
The ADDA will host the “Open for Business/Available Property Showcase” tours from 4-8 p.m. June 17 to promote doing business in downtown Ashtabula. Select vacant buildings for lease and for sale will be open to tour.
During the event, the Ashtabula County District Library will host various lenders, economic development business specialists and Ashtabula ambassadors to answer questions and discuss business plans and ideas.
“Two multi-million dollar downtown residential revitalization projects are slated to begin this year — the Carlisle project and Castle Block,” said Marty Cephas, chair of the ADDA economic vitality committee. “These promise to bring new life to the downtown landscape.”
City Council President John Roskovics likes the idea.
“It’s a great idea, quite innovative and I hope people participate,” he said. “With development taking place downtown, hopefully, there will be some who see the possibilities and potential and who want to get involved at this good time.”
Downtown Ashtabula offers many amenities, including three parks — Cornelius, South and Indian Trails. The Ashtabula River runs parallel with Main Avenue and Ashtabula is 1.4 miles from the Cleveland Clinic’s affiliate Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Since the downtown area is the city’s center, many storefronts and surrounding properties are occupied by physicians, attorneys, title agents, charter schools and government entities.
The downtown boasts several businesses, including home furnishing, flooring, two pizza restaurants, an Irish Pub restaurant, a bakery, salons/barbershop, two tattoo studios, auto sales and repair, gymnastics, martial arts, a dance studio, book store, bowling alley, photography, graphic arts and a growing number of specialty retailers.
“We welcome the richness of a diverse community,” Cephas said. “Our goal is to increase opportunities in the district by recruiting new and/or expanded businesses.”
