ADDA hosts a summer intern

ASHTABULA — A 2018 Edgewood High School graduate is interning this summer for the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association.
Liam Leveto, 21, an upcoming senior at Baldwin Wallace University, is interviewing Ashtabula’s key stakeholders, which includes elected officials, city leaders, business owners and residents to assess their level of understanding of sustainability, their perspective on the situation downtown, along with their level of buy-in to implementing sustainable change in the future.
“I am collecting data to conduct a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis related to the feasibility of incorporating sustainable practices into downtown development,” he said. “This SWOT analysis will contribute to my final presentation, integrating critical pillars of sustainable communities based upon the results.”
Leveto said he appreciates and values this internship because it has allowed him to give back to his hometown while simultaneously learning a great deal about the community.
“I have been able to apply much of what I learned during my undergraduate experience at Baldwin Wallace University to this internship,” he said. “I have been able to apply my knowledge from the classroom to the interests of local stakeholders around the community with a vision toward building a positive and sustainable downtown. With the coordination, support, and leadership throughout the city, Ashtabula has unlimited potential. It has been a mutually beneficial experience; I have a lot to give, and I have learned a lot in the process.”
Leveto envisions downtown Ashtabula to be livable, sustainable and an equitable regional location in 10 years that will utilize its many assets to create a gathering place that is welcoming to all through the attraction and collection of diverse businesses and people.
Before going to college, Leveto lived with his family in North Kingsville.
He is excited for his senior varsity football season at Baldwin Wallace University.
“I am applying to graduate programs, including the Master of Urban Design program at Kent State University, and looking to earn a graduate certificate in Geographic Information Science,” he said. “I am interested in sticking around Ashtabula to contribute my education and experiences to the city and county’s future comprehensive plans for a more sustainable future.”
Leveto is grateful to ADDA members Marty Cephas and RoLesia Holman for making the project and internship possible.
“Without their support I would not be in this position,” he said. “I would also like to thank all the city and county stakeholders that took the time to meet with me and to contribute to my project.”
