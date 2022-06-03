ASHTABULA — Adam Holman showed the way for generations of Ashtabula Area City Schools students as a teacher, coach and athletic director.
But he was more than those things.
As a youth, Sean Allgood did his best to emulate Holman, who was Ashtabula High School’s AD during those years. Today, Allgood — Lakeside High School’s AD — has the job Holman once did. He simply followed his mentor’s path.
“He’s like a trailblazer,” Allgood said. “He inspired me to be where I am today.”
Holman, also President Emeritus of the Ashtabula branch of the NAACP, died Tuesday at the age of 86.
But the legacy of one of Ashtabula’s most well-known citizens lives on in the city, the school district and the NAACP. Reaction to the news of his death came from all corners.
“He would feed us, he would open the gym at Ashtabula High School when we wanted,” said Allgood, Lakeside’s current athletic director. “He just gave us vision.”
Allgood remembers Holman giving up his time, and spending money, for the students.
“He would come and get us, and tell our parents he would bring us home later,” Allgood said. “He would take us to Youngstown State, when they were playing Michigan and buy us tickets.”
Allgood said Holman was instrumental in trying to achieve racial equality in Ashtabula.
Jarrod Bunch, an Ashtabula graduate and former University of Michigan and NFL player, said Holman was the most influential person in his educational journey.
“Mr. Holman was a fantastic person,” Bunch said. “He was more than an educator at the high school. He was my neighbor, he gave me my first summer job, and he was my coach when I played basketball as a freshman.”
When Holman became AD, Bunch said their relationship grew into a special connection.
“He told me to write down the schools I wanted to attend, and he would make sure that the correct person at those universities would have my information, and he would make sure they knew who I was,” Bunch said. “He will be missed.”
Liz Penna, current president of the NAACP’s Ashtabula branch, said Holman was a great mentor.
“He and his family were very instrumental in bringing the NAACP to Ashtabula,” Penna said. “As President Emeritus, he was well known throughout the State Conference of the NAACP. As a community leader in Ashtabula he will be greatly missed.”
Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education President William Niemi said he was saddened to learn of Holman’s passing.
“He was a dedicated teacher and administrator in the Ashtabula Area City School District,” he said. “He made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of students during his career. Mr. Holman also was very involved in our community. He will be missed by many. My sincere sympathy to his family and friends.”
Steve Sargent, a former Ashtabula City councilman and longtime director of the Samaritan House, said his mother and Holman went to the same segregated high school in Charleston, Missouri before both families moved to Ashtabula.
“My parents used to give him a ride to Ashtabula to visit his brother [before he moved to Ashtabula],” Sargent said.
“He was the first black teacher I ever met. ... He was the single most important reason I got city council,” he said.
Sargent said Holman was also a deacon at Hiawatha Church of God in Christ.
“He was a stalwart in the Black community,” Sargent said.
Holman’s daughter, RoLesia, said her father was a provider, protector and positive role model.
“We always saw my dad as a giver. ... We just became accustomed to sharing him with others, which was OK because he had enough love for everyone,” she said.
City Manager Jim Timonere said he always enjoyed his interactions with Holman over the years.
“Our prayers are with his family and friends,” he said.
City Council President John Roskovics recalled going to breakfast with Holman, Ange Candela and Frank Farello.
“This was the early 90’s when Ange and I were on the school board together,” Roskovics said. “It was great being with them and all their stories.”
Holman was one of the first people Tom Carr met when he started teaching and coaching in Ashtabula in the early 1970s.
“He was always pleasant to me and my family,” Carr said. “He was always concerned about the students in the Ashtabula school system. He would help out any way he could.”
Even before he began teaching in the Ashtabula Area City Schools in 1967, Holman worked as an official for youth basketball.
Once he got into teaching at West Junior High and Ashtabula High School, Holman really dove into helping children. He spent most of his career coaching junior high boys basketball, but even served a brief stint as girls varsity basketball coach and an assistant at the high school with freshman and junior varsity boys.
Even after his retirement from teaching in 2002, he spent time as a volunteer for the Lakeside High School boys program.
Even more important, though, was the nearly two decades he spent as Ashtabula High School athletic director.
All those factors are reasons why Holman was selected into the 2008 class of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Hall of Fame.
“I feel great about going into the hall of fame,” Holman said in an article written by Chris Larick about his induction. “I’ve read and discussed many of the people who have gone into it, and I’m proud to be a part of it with them.”
Holman is survived by his wife Betty, daughter RoLesia and son Reginald.
Mike Greco is Sports Editor for the Star Beacon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.