SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — There’s good news for Ashtabula residents who do not drive or may not have a ride to the Remote Area Medical Clinic, coming April 2-3 to Lakeside High School.
Ashtabula County Transportation System will be providing transportation free of charge to city residents to the RAM Clinic on April 2, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone interested must call ACTS at 440-992-4411 or 1-800-445-4140 by March 30 to schedule a ride.
All RAM services are free, and no identification is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
“I’m pleased the county is offering transportation through ACTS for area residents to attend the RAM clinic, where residents will be able to utilize the free medical services offered,” Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV said he’s grateful for ACTS and Job and Family Services for making these rides available to the community.
“We don’t want anyone to be unable to benefit from the clinic,” he said.
Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site and general medical exams.
Dental and vision services are the most needed. Patients should be prepared to choose one of those. Medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic.
The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. April 2 and remain open.
As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be open.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. both days.
RAM encourages everyone to arrive as early as possible, especially if they are in need of dental services. The number of patients who can be seen, and the closing time of the clinic, will depend on the number of volunteers available each day.
“This has been a challenging time, and access to healthcare is more important than ever before,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “Thank you to all the volunteers and community members who are coming together to help those in need.”
In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes.
All patients will remain in their car until notified by a RAM volunteer that it is time to enter the clinic.
Everyone will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New airflow, disinfecting processes and capacity limitations also have been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Since RAM’s founding in 1985, more than 863,000 individuals have received free services.
If you would like to volunteer at Ashtabula County RAM clinic, go to www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
