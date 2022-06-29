JEFFERSON – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Ashtabula Police Department are partnering to provide active shooter training to county law enforcement.
The goal of the training is to prepare all county law enforcement for such an event.
Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said everyone in the county was invited to participate and he has received a response from several law enforcement agencies in the county.
“That was our goal when Sheriff Niemi and I first met,” he said. “To get everyone in the county involved.”
Four training dates have been scheduled, each one at different locations. Additional training dates may be forthcoming to allow make-up training for anyone who was unable to attend, Stell said.
“We hope it never happens, but if it does, we want to be prepared so we can come together as one,” said Sheriff William Niemi. “This will be good for the community as a whole.”
The training will be focused on schools and the idea is to allow law enforcement officers to be familiar with the training as well as the facilities. Niemi said it is important for officers from across the county to be familiar with the different areas of the county.
Niemi said he and Stell hope to continue working together in the future.
“This is something we can continue to do going forward,” he said. “It’s important to train together and train as a group in all parts of the county so we can be prepared for any critical incident anywhere in the county.
Niemi said he would personally like to thank Chief Stell and the Ashtabula Police Department for putting in the time to organize the training.
“They are dedicated to their profession and committed to public safety in the county,” he said.
