ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Geneva Family Health Center is moving to SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township at the end of the year, according to hospital officials.
But the deal stipulates that orthopedic surgeon Dr. William Seeds, who has privileges at ACMC, moves out of SPIRE.
“ACMC signed a deal contingent on kicking me out of the SPIRE location, where I have been since 2008,” Seeds said Thursday. “[Former Spire owner] Ron Clutter and the current owner both promised me they would give me a chance to compete but clearly that was just to keep me there paying rent.”
Seeds said ACMC’s move to SPIRE will affect his practice tremendously. He closed his Ashtabula office Tuesday morning after hearing the news.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO, Mike Habowski, said the success of ACMC’s Geneva Family Health Center created the need for additional space.
The Geneva Family Health Center has occupied the same space — at 1028 South Broadway — since its 2016 opening.
“Discussions with SPIRE as a possible location began several years ago and have been revisited from time-to-time,” Habowski said. “The collaboration between ACMC and SPIRE will allow the hospital to increase services to the greater Geneva community.”
Hospital officials would not comment on the situation with Seeds, but rather, referred questions to Seeds for answers.
Seeds said the deal was made behind his back.
Jeff Orloff, president of SPIRE, could not be reached for comment.
The Seeds family said they are grateful to the community for a total outpouring of support.
“Surprisingly enough some good things, big things, are happening,” Seeds said. “And, as we always do, as a family and business, we will rise above.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.