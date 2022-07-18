ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center has received its ninth Center of Distinction (COD) award by Healogics for clinical excellence in patient experience and wound healing rates. Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
ACMC’s Wound Healing Center achieved a patient satisfaction rate above 92 person and completed 2021 with a Wound Adjusted Comprehensive Healing Rate greater than 75 percent.
“For our Wound Healing caregivers to continue to achieve this high standard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic speaks volumes to their dedication and commitment to our patients,” said ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski. “The Wound Healing Center provides exceptional, personalized care that is focused on achieving the best outcomes for patients and their quality of life.”
The ACMC Wound Healing Center is a member of the Healogics network of more than 600 centers in the United States. It offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds.
Advanced wound care treatments available at the ACMC Wound Healing Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound. The ACMC Wound Healing Center is the only center in Ashtabula County to offer hyperbaric oxygen therapy
Connie Shinault, RN, ACMC Wound Healing Center program director, said, “I couldn’t be prouder of our ACMC Wound Healing Center team. Not only have they earned Center of Distinction for the ninth time; they continue to shine through all the challenges we have faced, especially during the pandemic. Our team is experienced, knowledgeable, and always puts patients first. Some members have been with us since our opening in 2009 and the newest member has been with us for over two years. We look forward to serving our community as we offer hope for healing.”
The team consists of nine providers, five nurses, a certified hyperbaric oxygen therapy technician, and support staff.
The Wound Healing Center also now offers ostomy services, which includes caring for damaged ostomy equipment or irritation around the stoma for ileostomy, colostomy, and urostomy.
ACMC’s Wound Healing Center is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more about ACMC’s Wound Healing Center, visit www.acmchealth.org/services/wound-healing-center or call 440-994-7540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.