ACMC welcomes family medicine specialist

GENEVA — Ashtabula County Medical Center welcomes family medicine specialist, Feras Hamdan, MD, to the Geneva Family Health Center.
He sees alongside Emily Cheich, DO, and Kathleen Shontz, NP. Prior to joining ACMC, Hamdan completed his family medicine residency at Case Western Reserve University — MetroHealth Medical Center.
Hamdan said he works closely with his patients to ensure they fully understand their illness or disease, as well as the possible treatment option.
“I want to communicate clearly what is going on with my patient,” he said. “Without good communication, treatment may not be as effective. I treat people the way I want to be treated.”
Hamdan also encourages patients to make lifestyle changes that could prevent future health disorders.
“I am a firm believer that the best medicine is preventative medicine,” he said. “When we diagnose a health risk early enough, there is time to change the potential outcome. It is never too late to live a healthy life.”
Geneva Family Health Center is at 1028 S. Broadway St., Geneva.
Hamdan sees patients ages 2 and up.
