ASHTABULA — Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Lindsey Mellott has joined the medical staff of Ashtabula County Medical Center.
Mellott sees patients at Jefferson Family Health Center, 234 N. Chestnut St.
Mellott empowers patients through education, helping them learn healthy habits to prevent or minimize illness. She believes in shared decision-making about treatment plans to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness.
Patients say they appreciate that Mellott takes time to listen and that she shows compassion when they have concerns about health issues.
A family medicine provider offers comprehensive, personal health care — from routine checkups and preventive health, to diagnosing and treating common illnesses and injuries. They also learn a patient’s family medical history and will monitor changes in the patient’s health as they age. A patient may only think to see them when they are sick but visiting them for annual exams — wellness checks — is just as important. A family medicine provider becomes a partner in a patient’s long-term health.
Mellott earned her medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center – Horizon. She is a member of the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
To schedule an appointment with Mellott at Jefferson Family Health Center, call 440-997-6969.
