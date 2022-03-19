ASHTABULA — After a nearly two-year suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashtabula County Medical Center is bringing back volunteers.
“Volunteers are vital members of our caregiving team, providing personal touches and support for our patients and their families,” said Michael Habowski, ACMC president and CEO. “We have missed our volunteers and are so happy to welcome them back.”
Volunteers serve in the following capacities: surgical and endoscopy waiting areas, outpatient registration, the ACMC Foundation gift shop, pastoral care, ACMC Foundation events and in administrative support roles in various departments.
Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, fully vaccinated and be willing to commit to a minimum of two, four-hour shifts per month for at least six months.
ACMC Volunteers receive a discount on meals in the ACMC cafeteria, a discount on merchandise in the ACMC Foundation Gift Shop and free uniforms.
“I love being able to help people. It is such a joy to offer comfort and support to patients when they are anxious about a pending procedure,” said Jeannie Naskali, an ACMC volunteer in the surgical waiting area. “I have missed volunteering, and I am so glad to return.”
To learn more, contact Amy Price at 440-997-6604.
