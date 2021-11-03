ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Vaccine Clinic in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza on Lake Avenue.
The CDC recommends a booster for anyone 18 and older who received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
The booster is also recommended at least six months after the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna for anyone 65 years of age and older, anyone 18 years of age and older who has underlying medical conditions, or anyone who lives or works in a setting with high risk of contracting the virus.
To schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 booster, please call 440-997-6969, option 1. Please bring your vaccine card to the appointment.
