While there are still open hospital beds in the county, intensive care unit beds remain scarce, and the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Ashtabula County Medical Center’s nine bed intensive care unit is at capacity, with two people waiting for beds as of Thursday morning, Tina Stasiewski, vice president of Business Development at ACMC, said in an email. Out of the hospital’s 75 medical-surgical beds, 21 are available, and the hospital has 31 COVID-positive people receiving in-patient care, she said.
“ACMC continues to experience a sustained increase in the number of patients hospitalized, with a significant number of those patients testing positive for COVID-19,” Stasiewski said in the email. “We encourage everyone in Ashtabula County to continue to practice safety measures like wearing a mask, especially when indoors, maintaining physical distance, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated, including the booster dose.”
There were 126 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ashtabula County on Thursday, and eight new hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
So far this year, 37 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
As of Thursday, 15.8 percent of hospital beds state-wide were available, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County fell sharply on the state’s ranking of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, from 44th last week to 78 this week, according to information released on Thursday by ODH. There have been 1192.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in Ashtabula County in the last two weeks, according to ODH. The statewide average for new cases per capita was 1,883.8.
The number of cases per capita is based off the number of cases with symptom onset in a two week period, according to ODH.
