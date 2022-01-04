ASHTABULA — ACMC Regional Home Health recently honored its caregivers during a special awards luncheon to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond in service to patients and the community this year.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO, Michael Habowski, opened the celebration by saying, “I may not see each of you every day, but I know what you are doing – your challenges and your successes. Thanks to each of you for what you do every day for your patients and what you do to improve ACMC Healthcare System. Today is your day.”
Led by Executive Director Sue Shadle, the celebration honored 11 caregivers who celebrated 5, 10, 15 and 20 years of service at Regional Home Health. Special awards were also presented.
The Spirit Award was given to Cassandra Covert RN for her positive attitude, diligence and resiliency. She exemplifies the remarkable spirit of a dedicated home care case manager.
Four caregivers received Quality Star Awards, which are given in recognition for exemplary performance. These individuals make quality care and patient safety a priority. Recipients this year included Sarah Mitchell, LPN; Pam Sharpe, LPN; Joanne Howard, PTA and Maisie Hughes, Home Health Aide.
Adrienne Archer, PTA, was honored with the Caring Star Award, which recognizes excellence in customer service. She was nominated based on patient comments about her caring and understanding manner.
Darlene DeRosa, RN received the Making a Difference Award for her management of the Intake-Referral Department throughout the challenges of the pandemic. She was praised for being proactive to improve work processes and improve efficiency of the department.
Shadle, who has been with ACMC Regional Home health for more than 35 years, said she is proud to work with all the home health caregivers.
“It has been a difficult year for all of us with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “But our caregivers have risen to the challenge and are dedicated to providing quality services to meet the health needs of our community in the setting that they prefer to be — their home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.