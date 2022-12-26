ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center Regional Home Health recently held a luncheon to honor caregivers for years of service and to recognize excellence in patient care.
“Our caregivers are champions for the wonderful care they offer to our patients and their families and for their dedication to our organization,” said ACMC Regional Home Health Executive Director Sue Shadle, MSN, RN.
Home health care proved to grow in demand and value as the COVID-19 pandemic continued in 2022, especially for those recovering from acute illness. Home health caregivers ensure patients get that care in the comfort of their own home and can support family members with the task of caring for a loved one at home.
“Our caregivers have worked well as a team this year to meet very complex patient care needs. Our team consists of nurses, physical, occupational and speech therapy, social work, and home health aides. This has been a very difficult year for home health services because the need for our services is very high and we’ve had many of the same staffing challenges as other healthcare providers.” Shadle said.
In addition to honoring 12 caregivers with years of service certificates, including two 30-year service winners, Rosemary Hale and Diana Manfredonia, ACMC Regional Home Health presented special awards to seven caregivers.
The Spirit Award was given to Brenda Cobb for her positive spirit getting the mission accomplished and lifting up others along the way.
The Quality Star Awards recognize exemplary performance in caregivers who demonstrate integrity and a strong commitment to the mission and values of ACMC Regional Home Health and its patients – especially in terms of patient safety and quality care. 2022 award winners are: Shannon Kidwell, Traci Warren, Rachel Lappe, and Rebecca Wilson.
The Caring Star Award recognizes excellence in customer service; for providing service with a caring heart, exhibiting empathy, and providing patients with positive interactions. The 2022 award winner is Margaret Orgel.
The Making a Difference award goes to those who ensure ACMC Regional Home Health provides top quality care for patients. The award criteria focus on efforts to improve a work process or system, and recipients continually seek solutions to improve quality of care. Karyn Queen is the 2022 award winner.
