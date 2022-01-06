ASHTABULA — For the second year in a row, ACMC Healthcare System has received the Platinum Award from Healthy Business Council of Ohio for outstanding employee wellness initiatives. It is the highest award given by the Council and ACMC is one of only 14 large organizations in the state to receive the award.
The Healthy Worksite Award recognizes Ohio employers who demonstrate a commitment to employee wellness through comprehensive worksite health promotion and wellness programs.
ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski said the second Platinum Award reflects ACMC’s dedication to employee and community wellness.
“Healthcare is more than just providing quality care when someone is ill or injured. Healthcare is also about being proactive to maintain health and wellness,” he said. “Our employee wellness program gives our caregivers tools and motivation to lead healthy lifestyles, which helps us ensure we are able to meet our patients’ needs.”
Participating organizations are scored on the extent their wellness programs facilitate and encourage employee health, enhance productivity and ensure a healthy work environment.
ACMC Healthcare System has long been a strong advocate of employee wellness.
ACMC’s Premiere Fitness offers low-cost memberships to caregivers and their spouses. As part of the annual wellness program, caregivers complete a personal wellness profile and various health screenings to better understand their current level of health. They work with certified staff to develop an individualized plan for health improvement. Incentives are in place to encourage caregivers to meet certain healthcare metrics.
The program has been in place for 12 years and is also open to caregivers’ spouses. For the past year, ACMC has provided online workout videos for caregivers and the public to view (live on Facebook or on-demand on Facebook and YouTube). The low-impact videos have proven popular options for those who cannot regularly visit Premiere Fitness.
“So many companies were limited in what they could do this past year, due to the pandemic or other factors. We are proud that ACMC Healthcare System was able to adapt our wellness program for our caregivers, as well as assist other local companies maintain a healthy, active wellness program for their employees,” said June Parmarter, ACMC’s Director of Wellness Initiatives.
ACMC also collaborates with over a dozen local companies in offering wellness programs for their employees including pre-employment physicals and injury care through ACMC’s Occupational Health. Healthy employees improve a company’s bottom line through increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and lower medical costs.
Award Chairperson Annie Laurie Cadmus said data compiled by the Healthy Business Council of Ohio helps employers track wellness trends across the state to ensure their employees have the best options for improving their health.
Companies interested in more information about ACMC’s Workplace Wellness programs can call Premiere Fitness at 440-998-3488. For information on Occupational Health Services please call 440-994-2635.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.