ACMC pediatrician leads discussion on staying healthy in the great outdoors  

ASHTABULA — Living in northeast Ohio gives Ashtabula County residents access to a variety of summer outdoor activities.
Join Ashtabula County Medical Center pediatrician, Dr. Sampurna Shakya, at noon Wednesday as he discusses, “Staying Healthy in the Great Outdoors,” as part of Premiere Fitness’ monthly Lunch ‘n’ Learn sessions.
“There are so many healthy options for children and adults to enjoy getting outside – especially when temperatures are moderate,” Shakya said. “Whether you are riding a bike, hiking, or playing sports, the key is to get outside in the fresh air and do something that is fun, but also gets your heart rate up.”
However, there are a few things that those having fun outdoors should avoid. Dr. Shakya’s discussion will provide several examples including sunburn, poison ivy, and tick bites. He will also discuss different sports related injuries among children and teens, as well as ways to prevent them and identify the symptoms earlier.
Shakya joined ACMC in 2020. He takes a preventative approach to medicine.
“We recommend your child have an annual schedule for well-child visits, sports physicals, and the like, so we can review the history of how your child’s health is changing as they age. This lets us see if they are growing appropriately for their age,” he said. “If not, we investigate for any hormonal abnormalities. We also talk about various social and mental health issues that might affect a child’s health and academics.”
Premiere Fitness’ monthly Lunch ‘n’ Learn sessions are free to the public. The discussion will be streamed on ACMC’s Facebook page and will be available later on the hospital’s YouTube page. To watch the live event, please visit www.acmchealth.org/ashtabulahealth.
To schedule your child for well-child visit or to discuss a health concern with a pediatrician, please call 440-997-6980.
