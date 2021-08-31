ACMC pediatrician: Keep up with your child's vaccinations Dr. Shakya now seeing patients in Ashtabula and Geneva

ASHTABULA — The COVID-19 vaccine may be atop on your list right now, but with children back to school, parents should not forget to keep up with their child’s other immunizations, according to an ACMC pediatrician.
Pediatrician, Dr. Sampurna Shakya, better known to his patients as Dr. Sam, believes following the vaccination schedule is important, especially as children make the transition into pre-teen and teen years.
“Children are going back to in-school full-time this fall and they need all the protection we can give them,” Shakya said. “It is also important for teens at college to be fully immunized since they are entering an environment where they’ll meet people from all over the world.”
Pediatricians in Ashtabula County continue to see a variety of patients with childhood illnesses that could be prevented by immunizing a child at the proper time.
“For example, we still see cases of pertussis or whooping cough, which is a serious respiratory disease that can spread between adults and children,” he said. “It is preventable as part of the DTaP vaccine.”
Vaccines are suggested for the following diseases:
• Measles, mumps and rubella (German measles). One vaccine protects against all three diseases. It’s given in two shots.
• Polio. This vaccine is generally given in four shots.
• Pneumococcal disease. Pneumococcal bacteria can cause ear infections, meningitis, pneumonia, and the blood infection bacteremia. The vaccine is given in a series of four shots.
• Diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. One vaccine protects against all three diseases. It’s given in a series of shots.
• Hib. This prevents serious infections like meningitis and pneumonia. The Hib vaccine is given in a series.
• Hepatitis. Kids need two shots to protect against hepatitis A and a series of three or four shots to protect against hepatitis B.
• Chickenpox. A first dose is given after babies are one year old. A second dose is given later in childhood.
• Flu. Kids 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine each year.
• Meningococcal disease. This protects against meningitis and blood infections.
• Rotavirus. This virus causes most cases of vomiting and severe diarrhea in infants. The vaccine is given in a series of two or three doses.
• HPV. HPV (human papillomavirus) can cause cervical cancer, oropharyngeal cancer and genital warts. Both boys and girls should get this vaccine.
Shakya said the vaccines mot only keep children safe, they help stop the spread of these diseases.
“Although all the unimmunized age groups are prone to getting these diseases easily, the people most at-risk are infants and children, those who have weakened immune systems due to poor health, and the elderly,” he said. “We should do our part to protect our family and friends who are at-risk.”
Pediatricians usually discuss the suggested vaccines at each well-child visit. The vaccinations are scheduled based on a child’s age. If your child has missed any of his or her vaccinations, the good news is they can catch up.
Shakya sees patients in Ashtabula at the Ashtabula Clinic and, most recently, in Geneva at the Geneva Family Health Center.
Shakya works with parents to prevent illnesses and injuries through regularly scheduled well-child visits. He has a special focus in helping children and families overcome nutritional and obesity issues and also treats allergies and eczema, asthma and chest infections, ear infections and sore throat, skin pathologies, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, developmental delays, abdominal pain, urinary tract issues and performs physicals and immunizations.
He joined ACMC in 2020 after completing his residency at the Cleveland Clinic.
To schedule an appointment, call 440-997-6969.
