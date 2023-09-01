HARPERSFIELD — ACMC and SPIRE Academy officials, along with area residents, celebrated the opening of ACMC’s new Geneva Family Health Center, located at SPIRE Academy.
Previously, ACMC’s Family Health Center was located in the Colonel’s Plaza, further north on Route 534, since 2016, according to a press release from ACMC.
ACMC President and CEO Leonard Stepp said community response to the Family Health Center’s opening was overwhelming, and they knew they would need more space.
“The Geneva Family Health Center that we’re celebrating today doubles in size from our previous location,” he said. “In addition to primary care, pediatrics and laboratory, we now offer digital x-ray, physical therapy and aquatic services.”
ACMC could expand the facility further in the future, Stepp said.
Jeff Orloff, COO of SPIRE, said SPIRE staff are very excited by the opening.
“We are proud to partner with ACMC,” he said.
He said SIPRE looks forwarded to growing and supporting the facility, and making it a hub for the community and SPIRE athletes.
The facility has 10 patient exam rooms, according to the release from ACMC.
Stepp said the move is something the hospital system has wanted to do for a number of years.
“We’ve always thought this would be a wonderful opportunity for us, to have a collaboration with SPIRE and be on the campus,” he said. “Obviously, we’re very grateful for the opportunity to be in Geneva for the last seven years, but this certainly does allow us to expand services to the community.”
The center will also be offered to SPIRE athletes and students, Stepp said.
