ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center opened the doors of two of its vacant buildings Friday to the Ashtabula City Fire Department and Ashtabula Township Fire Department for training.
The training sessions focused on how to remain safe while searching for someone trapped by fire or smoke, as well as breaching locked doors.
In the near future, the buildings will be demolished to make additional parking available on the hospital campus.
“We are glad to make these facilities available for the training exercises,” said ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski. “The men and women who serve our communities as firefighters put their lives on the line every day for our safety. Giving them an opportunity to train in a realistic environment helps ensure they are safe, protected, and prepared when they encounter these types of situations at a real fire.”
The fire departments began the week with smoke-training in a vacant residential building.
Ashtabula City Fire Department Lt. John Paul, who led the smoke-training, said firefighters were using the Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search (VEIS) method of searching for victims.
Firefighters first break a window to vent some of the smoke. They enter the room via the window, isolate the room from the rest of the home by closing interior doors [to keep heat and smoke from hindering the search], and then search for potential victims.
“We use this method when we have solid evidence there is someone in a specific room,” Paul said. “If someone tells us they know someone was in the room, or if there is obvious evidence the room could be occupied, a two-person team will go in and search while the engine crews are preparing for the fire.”
Firefighters used ACMC’s former Patient Financial Services building to train on how to breach locked doors.
“We are required to do this type of training for our certification,” Paul said. “We usually only get access to buildings like this once or twice a year. We are grateful ACMC made the buildings available so we could train safely under controlled conditions.”
