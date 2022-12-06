ASHTABULA — Leonard Stepp, Jr., has been named interim president of the Ashtabula County Medical Center Healthcare System (ACMC).
Michael Habowski, who has served as president of the ACMC Healthcare System since 2011, announced last month that he will be retiring, effective Jan. 15, 2023.
Stepp was a member of the executive team at ACMC from 2011 to 2019, having served initially as the vice president of the Ashtabula Clinic, the hospital’s multi-specialty group provider practice.
While at ACMC, he was named vice president of Health System Advancement and then senior vice president of administration.
“Leonard has a great knowledge of ACMC and the Ashtabula County community and we’re pleased to have him in this leadership role,” said Dr. Donald A. Malone, Jr., president of Cleveland Clinic Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers. “During Leonard’s time at ACMC, he was instrumental in the development of three community-based health centers and increased the number of employed providers at the hospital by more than 100 percent.”
Stepp left ACMC to become the chief operating officer of Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital, a position he will maintain while serving as interim president of the ACMC Healthcare System.
He brings 23 years of healthcare operations, leadership, business development, and strategic planning to ACMC.
Stepp has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in business administration.
“The Board of Directors is happy to welcome Leonard back to ACMC as our interim president,” said Nancy Kister, chairperson of the ACMC Healthcare System Board of Directors. “His experience and familiarity with ACMC, Glenbeigh and ACMC Regional Home Health will create a seamless transition to a new president.”
A search for a new president will begin in 2023, hospital officials said.
