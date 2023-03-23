ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center celebrated the placement of the final steel beam of the hospital’s new patient care tower on Wednesday.
The tower will be 115,000 square feet, and will have 55 private patient rooms, 24 emergency department rooms, five operating suites, and will be the new home for ACMC’s Wound Healing Center, according to information from the hospital. A community education and conference room will also be in the new tower.
The tower, expected to cost $115 million, is the largest construction project in ACMC’s history.
A groundbreaking for the tower took place in June 2022, and work has been ongoing on the structure of the building. The tower is expected to open in early 2024.
ACMC Board President Nancy Kister said the site of the new tower has been completely transformed since the groundbreaking.
“We have 771 tons of steel, and 1,672 cubic yards of concrete have been poured,” Kister said. “That’s five-and-a-half miles of five foot-wide sidewalk, enough to walk from here to Whippy Dip in North Kingsville.”
The project is the result of thoughtful planning, she said.
According to a press release from ACMC, since the groundbreaking, the basement for the new tower has been dug out, utility lines have been run to the tower and connected to the hospital, a new water vault has been installed, and 1,396 pieces of steel have been erected. A total of 110 crew members have worked 5,272 hours on the project thus far.
Leonard Stepp, interim president and CEO of ACMC, said the tradition of the topping-out ceremony can be traced back to ancient Scandinavia, where builders would place a tree atop a building to appease tree-dwelling spirits who were displaced when timber was cut down for the new structure.
“It’s a tradition that made its way to America as steel became the main structural material in new buildings,” Stepp said.
A tree placed atop the beam symbolizes growth, he said.
Stepp thanked a variety of people involved with the construction of the tower, including U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and U.S. Rep Dave Joyce (R-Ohio 14), who secured federal funding for the project, caregivers, medical staff and administrators at ACMC.
He thanked the various contractors and workers who have worked on the project thus far, as well as elected officials who have supported the construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.