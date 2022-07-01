ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center celebrated its expansion project Thursday afternoon with a ceremonial groundbreaking.
More than 200 doctors, nurses, hospital employees, community leaders and state officials attended the 20-minute ceremony under large white tents set up at the construction site.
Mike Habowski, president and chief executive officer of ACMC Healthcare System; Dr. Alexander Taich, chief of the medical staff, and Nancy Kister, president of the ACMC Board of Directors, each took a shovel decorated with a big blue bow and turned the dirt over.
When the new, 115,000-square foot patient tower officially opens in early 2024, it will be the largest ever construction project for the hospital, Habowski said.
“Today is an exciting and truly historic day for ACMC,” he said. “On June 30, 1904, Ashtabula General Hospital opened its doors to begin caring for our community. Now, on June 30, 2022 — 118 years later — we are breaking ground on the hospital’s largest ever construction project.”
The project is the first major addition to the Lake Avenue campus in more than 40 years. Prior major construction projects for the hospital took place in 1916, 1952, 1963 and 1975.
The new patient care tower will be a multi-story building with 55 new private patient rooms, including a new intensive care unit, five new operating rooms in the surgical suite and 24 new rooms in the emergency department, he said.
The new patient rooms will have private bathrooms and showers, and will be more spacious and comfortable for families visiting their loved ones, he said. The project also includes renovation of 16,500 square feet of the existing hospital.
“We will have something we don’t have right now — a beautiful front door lobby,” Habowski said. “The beautiful and very functional main entrance, a new face of the hospital containing a modern lobby that will be welcoming and a comfortable place to rest.”
The new patient care tower will connect to the hospital on the south side of the existing building, and will give patients and caregivers more exposure to natural sunlight. Patients on the east side of the tower will have views of the Ashtabula River.
There will be two separate roads leading to the new emergency department — one for patients and one for ambulances. Emergency department patients will have dedicated parking spaces, as they do now.
The design of the new tower also takes into consideration the flow of patients going to the Ashtabula Clinic, as well as to departments in the current south and north wings of the hospital.
“We have also designed the new building with the safety of our caregivers, patients and visitors in mind,” Habowski said. “We have incorporated several safety measures into the new patient care tower, including higher ceilings to accommodate patient lifts, a modern security station at the walk-in entrance of the new emergency department and additional surveillance video cameras throughout the building and parking lots.”
Taich said the physicians are thrilled about the project.
City Manager Jim Timonere was one of several local community leaders who turned out for event. He said the project has been in the works for a long time.
“We appreciate the investment ACMC is making in our community and their commitment to stay in the city,” he said. “This facility is a welcomed addition to our city.”
ACMC Healthcare System is the largest employer in Ashtabula County, infusing millions of dollars into the economy each year through the salaries and benefits of its 1,400 employees.
The healthcare system also contributes in excess of $1.1 million each year in combined income tax revenue for the cities of Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva, as well as the Geneva Area City Schools and Jefferson Village.
