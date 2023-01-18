ASHTABULA — The ACMC Foundation is accepting applications for the Jacqueline Ann McTrusty-Nazor Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship fund has been established with the ACMC Foundation in memory of Jacqueline Anne McTrusty-Nazor, who died in August 2021.
A graduate of St. John High School and Kent State University, she dedicated her entire career to helping residents of Ashtabula County, including 23 years of social work in the ACMC Healthcare System.
“This scholarship program is a fitting tribute. Jacquie’s dedication to her clients and her passion for this community were evident each and every day,” said ACMC Regional Home Health Executive Director Sue Shadle, MSN, RN. “Jacquie dedicated herself to human services and led with a heart of abundant compassion. She changed countless lives and rose as a pillar in the social work field. Her light brought hope and comfort to community members when facing some of the hardest decisions of their lives.”
Shadle added that McTrusty-Nazor was the person to call to find the answers; and when the answers were hard it was her wise and warm soul that helped clients during their hardships. As a legacy in her honor, her family wants to extend a helping hand to those who are driven to help others as she did.
In 2023, a scholarship in the amount of $500 will be awarded. The scholarship is open to those currently working in social work or enrolled in or accepted to an academic program focused on social work or human services.
Preference will be given to applicants who show a strong commitment to Ashtabula County.
Those entering college must have graduated from an Ashtabula County high school. Professionals seeking to further their education must work in Ashtabula County. Preference will be given to Kent State University students and to applicants with a demonstrated financial need.
The application and full instructions, including a list of materials required for submission, are available online at www/acmchealth.org/foundation/scholarships or by contacting the ACMC Foundation offices at 440-997-6604. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 10, 2023.
