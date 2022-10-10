ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center boats three new orthopedic providers who specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide variety of bone conditions.
Dr. Jeffrey Shall, Dr. Philip Stickney and Certified Physician’s Assistant Michelle Hagan are now seeing patients at ACMC.
Shall and Stickney are experienced in treating common orthopedic issues such as joint pain, hip and knee injuries and replacements, back and neck pain, fractures, and tendon injuries.
Shall specializes in cervical and spine issues, including using minimally invasive techniques, and workers compensation cases.
Stickney also cares for patients with peripheral nerve issues, arthritis, rotator cuff, and shoulder injuries.
Shall comes to ACMC from the Laser Spine Institute in Cleveland, where he specialized in spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, he completed his medical degree at The Ohio State University Medical School and his residency at Mt. Sinai Medical Center. He also completed a fellowship in spine surgery. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons and of the North American Spine Society.
Stickney joins ACMC after serving at St. Vincent Medical Group in Cleveland. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, he completed his medical degree in at Case Western Reserve University and his residency at Akron General Medical Center.
Hagan comes to ACMC with 17 years experience as a certified physician assistant in orthopedic surgery. Her experience includes pre- and post-operative exams and visits, small joint injections, casting, and splinting. She earned her Masters of Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
For more information about ACMC Orthopedics, visit www.acmchealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call 440-997-6910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.