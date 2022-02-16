ASHTABULA — Construction of a new patient care tower is in the works for Ashtabula County Medical Center.
The project will be the first major addition to the Lake Avenue campus in more than 40 years. Prior major construction projects for the hospital took place in 1916, 1952, 1963 and 1975.
“For the past several years, the board of directors and administrative team have discussed the aging condition of many parts of the hospital,” said Nancy Kister, chairperson of the ACMC Healthcare System Board of Directors. “We have spent a lot of time reviewing the needs of our patients, caregivers and the organization as we plan for what our future will look like over the next 10, 20, 30 years and beyond.”
The new patient care tower will be a 115,000-square-foot multi-story building with 55 new private patient rooms, including a new intensive care unit, five new operating rooms in the surgical suite and 24 new rooms in the emergency department.
The new patient rooms will have private bathrooms and showers, and will be more spacious and comfortable for families visiting their loved ones. The project also includes renovation of 16,500 square feet of the existing hospital.
ACMC officials said Tuesday they are not yet releasing the estimated cost of the addition and/or Brenovations.
Since opening in 1904, the hospital has been committed to responding to the changing healthcare needs of the community, said Michael Habowski, ACMC president and chief operating officer.
“ACMC has been the healthcare provider of choice for Ashtabula County,” he said. “The new tower will create an even better environment for our patients and caregivers and will enable us to advance our mission of providing quality healthcare that makes a positive impact on our communities.”
The new patient care tower will connect to the hospital on the south side of the existing building, and will give patients and caregivers more exposure to natural sunlight. Patients on the east side of the tower will have views of the Ashtabula River.
Visitors and patients will enter through a new hospital entrance with additional green space off Rogers Place.
There will be two separate roads leading to the new emergency department — one for patients and one for ambulances. Emergency department patients will have dedicated parking spaces, as they do now.
The design of the new tower also takes into consideration the flow of patients going to the Ashtabula Clinic, as well as to departments in the current south and north wings of the hospital.
Several vacant buildings on the ACMC campus will be demolished to relocate hospital parking, and one lot will be expanded to create additional parking spaces for staff.
Once all the final plans are in place, the project will be presented to ACMC’s board of directors for final approval.
“This is a very exciting expansion that will solidify ACMC’s position as a leading healthcare provider serving Ashtabula County and the surrounding areas,” said Casey Kozlowski, Ashtabula County commissioner.
For 118 years, the success of Ashtabula County and ACMC have been intertwined, Habowski said.
“We are able to move forward with a project of this magnitude because residents choose to receive care at ACMC,” he said. “Our success is a major influence in the overall health of Ashtabula County’s economy.”
ACMC Healthcare System is the largest employer in Ashtabula County, infusing more than $100,000,000 into the economy each year through the salaries and benefits of its 1,400 employees.
The healthcare system also contributes in excess of $1.1 million each year in combined income tax revenue for the cities of Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva, as well as Geneva schools and Jefferson Village.
Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners President, J.P. Ducro IV, said the commissioners appreciate ACMC’s continued investment in the community.
“As the largest employer in the county, they impact countless families,” he said. “Most importantly, we hope they will continue a commitment to bring new and innovated services and the highest standards of care at the most affordable costs to our residents.”
