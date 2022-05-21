ASHTABULA — The first stage of Ashtabula County Medical Center’s expansion and renovation project can be seen by passersby on Lake Avenue.
Excavators are in the midst of demolishing several vacant buildings across the street from the hospital.
“As part of ACMC’s broad master facilities plan, which includes construction of the new patient care tower, several vacant buildings on the campus are being demolished,” said ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski. “The area across Lake Avenue from the hospital will be turned into caregiver parking and will also serve as overflow parking for patients and visitors.”
The project is the first major addition to the Lake Avenue campus in more than 40 years. Prior major construction projects for the hospital took place in 1916, 1952, 1963 and 1975.
The new patient care tower will be a 115,000-square-foot multi-story building with 55 new private patient rooms, including a new intensive care unit, five new operating rooms in the surgical suite and 24 new rooms in the emergency department.
The new patient rooms will have private bathrooms and showers, and will be more spacious and comfortable for families visiting their loved ones. The project also includes renovation of 16,500 square feet of the existing hospital.
ACMC officials are not yet releasing the estimated cost of the addition and/or renovations.
“ACMC has been the healthcare provider of choice for Ashtabula County,” Habowski said. “The new tower will create an even better environment for our patients and caregivers and will enable us to advance our mission of providing quality healthcare that makes a positive impact on our communities.”
The new patient care tower will connect to the hospital on the south side of the existing building, and will give patients and caregivers more exposure to natural sunlight. Patients on the east side of the tower will have views of the Ashtabula River.
Visitors and patients will enter through a new hospital entrance with additional green space off Rogers Place.
There will be two separate roads leading to the new emergency department — one for patients and one for ambulances. Emergency department patients will have dedicated parking spaces, as they do now.
The design of the new tower also takes into consideration the flow of patients going to the Ashtabula Clinic, as well as to departments in the current south and north wings of the hospital.
“This is a very exciting expansion that will solidify ACMC’s position as a leading healthcare provider serving Ashtabula County and the surrounding areas,” said Casey Kozlowski, Ashtabula County commissioner.
For 118 years, the success of Ashtabula County and ACMC have been intertwined, Habowski said.
ACMC Healthcare System is the largest employer in Ashtabula County, infusing millions of dollars into the economy each year through the salaries and benefits of its 1,400 employees.
The healthcare system also contributes in excess of $1.1 million each year in combined income tax revenue for the cities of Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva, as well as Geneva schools and Jefferson Village.
