ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center will soon relocate its Center for Sleep Medicine to newly renovated space a few blocks south of the hospital on Lake Avenue. And, later this year, patients receiving outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy will have a new state-of-the-art facility in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza.
ACMC has been offering testing and treatment for sleep disorders since 2003. Testing was originally done in two rooms within the hospital, but overhead pages and typical hospital noises didn’t allow for the best sleep environment.
In 2006, ACMC created new sleep study rooms in the former Ashtabula Clinic building, which also housed business offices. The Center for Sleep Medicine became the only service in that building when the accounting and patient financial services departments into the ACMC Commons in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza in 2019.
“Over 40 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders – and nearly 20 million experience occasional sleep difficulties. Having a building that is dedicated to sleep medicine allows us to better serve our patients,” said ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski.
The ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine will feature four individual sleep rooms, each outfitted to feel like a home bedroom to best replicate a patient’s normal sleep environment. One of the rooms is a dedicated family room that will allow a parent to stay in the room with a child or a caretaker to stay with an elderly patient who needs additional assistance.
ACMC offers sleep studies under the guidance of a pulmonologist who is board-certified in sleep medicine diagnosis and treatment. During a sleep study, a trained polysomnographer monitors the sleeper’s heart rate, oxygen levels, breathing patterns, the number of times they are awakened from sleep, and more. After reviewing the sleep study, treatment options are offered to improve the quality of sleep, which leads to improved health and improved day-to-day productivity and well-being.
The ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and The Joint Commission.
The ACMC Rehabilitation Services move will expand the space available for treating patients in need of physical, occupational, and speech therapy and allows for dedicated areas for pediatric therapy – including a speech lab to assist children overcome speech delays and impairments. The ACMC Foundation is providing funding to support the expansion of pediatric therapy services in the new location. Donations are still being accepted for the project and can be made by visiting www.acmcfoundation.org.
In addition to more space, the move will place ACMC Rehabilitation Services directly next to Premiere Fitness in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza.
“Patients can continue to heal, gain strength, and improve mobility after completing their therapy sessions,” Habowski said. “Our therapists regularly recommend that patients continue their rehabilitation either at home or at a fitness center. By locating our rehabilitation services next to Premiere, our therapists will be able to work with the trainers and fitness specialists at Premiere to help patients become familiar with equipment and how to continue to improve their quality of life.”
To learn more about the ACMC Center for Sleep Medicine or ACMC’s Rehabilitation Services, visit www.acmchealth.org.
In the near future, the former Valu King space in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza will be converted into smaller suites that will be available for lease.
“Our commitment to ensuring quality healthcare is available in Ashtabula County has never wavered. That commitment includes collaborating with other organizations and providers when that makes the most sense,” Habowski said. “By creating a cluster of smaller offices in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, we are providing space for a diversity of providers and services. It’s another way of us meeting our mission to provide quality care that positively impacts the health of our community.”
