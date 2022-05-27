ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center caregivers will offer free health screenings and more at the Community Connection Fair.
The free event will be from 12:30 p.m to 3 p.m. today at the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, 2259 Lake Avenue.
Tables will be set up outside on the plaza walkway out of the sun or rain.
ACMC Human Resources will be on-hand to discuss job openings at ACMC.
Premiere Fitness will have information about upcoming in-person exercise classes. Visitors can spin the Premiere Fitness prize wheel and enter to win other free prizes throughout the afternoon.
Other ACMC departments providing health screenings and information include: the ACMC Foundation, Diabetes Education, Glenbeigh, Pharmacy, Wellness, and the ACMC Wound Healing Center.
Area agencies on site will include Alzheimer’s Association, Animal Welfare Center of Ashtabula County, Ashtabula County Aspire, Ashtabula County District Library, Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Ashtabula County WIC Program, Ashtabula County YO (Youth Opportunities), Catholic Charities, Community Action, Community Counseling Center, Country Club Rehabilitation, Country Neighbor Program, Foundations Health, Hospice of Western Reserve, Lantern of Saybrook, Ohio Means Jobs, Signature Health, Windsor Laurelwood, and Vector Security.
Any updates to the free event can be found at www.acmchealth.org or on ACMC’s Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.