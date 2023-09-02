Beginning on Tuesday, crews will begin work on the road to the new patient care tower being constructed at ACMC, which will reduce the number of parking spaces in the hospitals lot, according to a press release from ACMC.
The driveway for patient drop-off and pick-up in front of the current main entrance will be shorted as part of the construction.
Patients and visitors are encouraged to use the hospital’s free valet service, which is available weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. The valet station is located at the old main entrance to the hospital.
Additional parking will also be made available at a previously gated lot on the north end of the hospital campus, according to the release.
Information can be found at www.acmchealth.org.
