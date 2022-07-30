ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center is in the midst of a big expansion project, with hopes of opening a new patient tower in early 2024.
More than 200 doctors, nurses, hospital employees, community leaders and state officials attended a ground-breaking ceremony June 30 at the construction site, just south of the existing emergency room.
The new, 115,000-square foot patient tower is the largest ever construction project for the hospital, said Mike Habowski, president and chief executive officer of ACMC Healthcare System.
“On June 30, 1904, Ashtabula General Hospital opened its doors to begin caring for our community,” he said. “Now, on June 30, 2022 — 118 years later — we are breaking ground on the hospital’s largest ever construction project.”
The project is the first major addition to the Lake Avenue campus in more than 40 years. Prior major construction projects for the hospital took place in 1916, 1952, 1963 and 1975.
The first stage of the expansion and renovation project took place across the street from the hospital. Excavators demolished several vacant buildings in May to make way for caregiver parking and overflow for patients and visitors.
The new patient care tower will be a multi-story building with 55 new private patient rooms, including a new intensive care unit, five new operating rooms in the surgical suite and 24 new rooms in the emergency department, he said.
The new patient rooms will have private bathrooms and showers, and will be more spacious and comfortable for families visiting their loved ones, he said. The project also includes renovation of 16,500 square feet of the existing hospital.
“We will have something we don’t have right now — a beautiful front door lobby,” Habowski said. “The beautiful and very functional main entrance, a new face of the hospital containing a modern lobby that will be welcoming and a comfortable place to rest.”
The new patient care tower will connect to the hospital on the south side of the existing building, and will give patients and caregivers more exposure to natural sunlight. Patients on the east side of the tower will have views of the Ashtabula River.
There will be two separate roads leading to the new emergency department — one for patients and one for ambulances. Emergency department patients will have dedicated parking spaces, as they do now.
The design of the new tower also takes into consideration the flow of patients going to the Ashtabula Clinic, as well as to departments in the current south and north wings of the hospital.
“We have also designed the new building with the safety of our caregivers, patients and visitors in mind,” Habowski said. “We have incorporated several safety measures into the new patient care tower, including higher ceilings to accommodate patient lifts, a modern security station at the walk-in entrance of the new emergency department and additional surveillance video cameras throughout the building and parking lots.”
City Manager Jim Timonere said the project has been in the works for a long time.
“We appreciate the investment ACMC is making in our community and their commitment to stay in the city,” he said. “This facility is a welcomed addition to our city.”
ACMC Healthcare System is the largest employer in Ashtabula County, infusing millions of dollars into the economy each year through the salaries and benefits of its 1,400 employees.
The healthcare system also contributes in excess of $1.1 million each year in combined income tax revenue for the cities of Ashtabula, Conneaut and Geneva, as well as the Geneva Area City Schools and Jefferson Village.
