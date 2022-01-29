ACMC Behavioral Medicine Unit receives Guardian of Excellence Award

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center’s Inpatient Behavioral Medicine Unit is one of only 250 hospital units across America to receive a Guardian of Excellence Award.
Achieving the award places ACMC in the 95th percentile for patient experience. The award is given annually by Press Ganey, an independent organization that monitors healthcare performance improvement, patient experience and caregiver engagement.
“ACMC was recognized for delivering patient-centered care on our Behavioral Medicine Unit. This award is very meaningful because it demonstrates the voice of our patients through the feedback they provide on a survey following discharge,” said ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Michael Habowski. “This award reinforces our culture of not only providing quality care but a positive experience and celebrates the teamwork between departments and caregivers throughout the hospital.”
In recognizing ACMC’s Inpatient Behavioral Medicine Unit, it was noted that the high ranking is the result of years of focus and determination to keep treatment options and care focused on patients.
The Behavioral Medicine Unit at ACMC is 17-bed unit offering individual, group, and family therapy to address emotional, physical, and spiritual needs; recreational activities; nutrition and medication education; and linkage to community resources for ongoing support after discharge.
The goal of inpatient behavioral medicine treatment is to promote wellness, assist individuals function at their highest level and improve quality of life. The unit’s skilled and compassionate healthcare professionals will help make this difficult time less stressful for the patient and family alike.
“Now more than ever, it is important to acknowledge and celebrate the strength and resiliency of these dynamic health systems across the nation who, despite facing enormous challenges, have continued to provide their communities with safe and exceptional care,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “We are proud to partner with these leading organizations to reshape care, reduce burdens on families and drive improvement. Our commitment to ensuring a high-quality experience for our partners, patients, consumers and caregivers has never been stronger.”
For more information about ACMC’s Behavioral Medicine Unit, call 440-997-6641.
