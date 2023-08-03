ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center ranks among the best hospitals in the nation, based on rankings released recently by the Lown Institute.
ACMC earned an “A” rating for Social Responsibility, Community Benefit, Clinical Outcomes, Patient Outcomes, Patient Safety, Avoiding Overuse, and Value of Care.
According to the Lown Institute website, the Lown Hospitals Index is “a groundbreaking new way of evaluating hospitals by measuring what matters”.
The Lown Institute advocates for socially responsible hospitals that set a higher standard for health outcomes, value of care, and equity.
The Lown Hospitals Index is the first ranking to examine hospital social responsibility, calculating scores across 53 different metrics to capture performance in what really matters to the communities they serve.
Data is obtained from publicly available sources including Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage claims, CMS patient safety data and hospital cost reports, and IRS 990 forms.
ACMC ranked second among hospitals in the State of Ohio for Social Responsibility.
The hospital’s strong performance on financial assistance spending, service of Medicaid patients, and investing in community health needs placed ACMC third in the State of Ohio for Community Benefit.
ACMC also earned an “A” rating for:
Patient Outcomes: Reflects the hospital’s performance based on patients’ health and experience of care.
Clinical Outcomes: Measures patient mortality and readmission rates over various periods of time.
Patient Safety: Measures the avoidance of preventable patient safety incidents, including pressure ulcers, accidental punctures, falls, and preventable hospital-acquired infections.
Avoiding Overuse: Measures the avoidance of inappropriate tests and procedures that offer little or no clinical benefit.
Value of Care: Reflects the hospital’s avoidance of unnecessary care and ability to achieve good outcomes without overspending.
ACMC also ranked as a top hospital for Fair Share Spending. ACMC is one of only 413 nonprofit, tax-exempt hospitals out of more than 1,700 that were evaluated that spent more money on charity care and community investment than the value of its tax exemptions.
“Given the growing crises in medical debt and chronic disease, we need hospitals to give their fair share now more than ever,” said Vikas Saini, MD, President of the Lown Institute.
“The hospitals topping our list have proven they have what it takes to be great community partners.”
“To be named one of top hospitals across the nation is a great honor,” said ACMC Healthcare System President and CEO Leonard Stepp, Jr. “The ratings show patients receive quality and appropriate healthcare at ACMC. They also show that ACMC’s impact goes beyond the hospital walls to positively affect our communities. The Lown Institute describes hospitals as ‘community partners,’ which is something ACMC has demonstrated throughout our 119-year history.”
Dr. Saini said our nation grows stronger when communities have access to hospitals that achieve excellent clinical and patient outcomes, have a culture of safety, demonstrate social responsibility, and invest in community health as examples for others to follow. “That’s why it’s so important to hold up these high-performing hospitals as examples for others to follow.”
The Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility is the only ranking to include metrics of health equity and value of care alongside patient outcomes, creating a holistic view of hospitals as total community partners. The Lown Institute is a nonpartisan think tank that generates bold ideas for a radically better system of health.
