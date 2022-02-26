ASHTABULA — ACMC Academy, an eight-week, on-site internship for students interested in a career in healthcare, returns this summer. The program was suspended for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
ACMC Foundation Executive Director Tammy Netkowicz said it is a joy to resume the program.
“For more than a decade, Ashtabula County high school students have learned what it is like working in healthcare through ACMC Academy,” she said. “Some of those students are now ACMC caregivers, while others are working in healthcare around the country.”
ACMC Academy was created in 2008 to give high school students an opportunity to see the medical profession in action and to gain exposure to healthcare careers. Students intern an average of 24 hours per week side-by-side with clinical professionals in various departments throughout the hospital. In addition to rotations through various departments, students participate in special lunch-and-learn sessions to learn about other hospital departments and career opportunities.
More than 100 Ashtabula County students have participated in the on-site internship program.
“I am glad we will soon have Academy students back at ACMC. Our caregivers look forward to teaching and guiding the students, who are the future of healthcare,” said ACMC President and CEO Michael Habowski. “Not only do students learn what it takes to be a caregiver, but they confirm their desire to enter the healthcare profession. Those who choose it do so out of a love for their families and neighbors and out of a desire to give back to their communities.”
All students who successfully complete ACMC Academy earn a $500 scholarship. Two participants who demonstrate the best performance throughout the program may also receive an additional $1,000 scholarship. Funding for the program is possible through the generosity of donors to ACMC Foundation.
To be considered for the ACMC Academy, a student must have an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher and have no more than three absences/tardies in the previous semester (COVID-19 or extenuating circumstance absences will be considered). Students can download the application and instructions online at https://www.acmchealth.org/foundation/scholarships/ or request an application from their guidance counselor. All applications and required attachments are due by March 25.
For more information about ACMC Academy, students can talk with their Guidance Counselors or ACMC Foundation Executive Director Tammy Netkowicz, 440-997-6605.
