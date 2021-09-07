ACMC Academy awards $2,500 scholarships to local students  

ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County Medical Center’s ACMC Academy has awarded two $2,500 scholarships to local students who want to enter healthcare as a career field.
The academy was impressed and inspired by each one of the scholarship applicants, said Tammy Netkowicz, executive director of the ACMC Foundation.
“They all have accomplished so much and their futures are bright. The two finalists, Madison Irish and Kaitlin Toth, truly stand out as shining stars, having laid the groundwork while still in high school for their college studies and healthcare careers,” Netkowicz said. “Both have a servant’s heart to improve the lives of patients and we are honored to support these outstanding local students as they begin their journey into healthcare.”
Irish graduated this year from Edgewood High School and plans to attend University of Akron to study pre-med. She also has been accepted into an Early Assurance program with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
While in high school, Irish participated in golf, band, equestrian and ATV 4H clubs, Student Council, and more. She also participated in a variety of community organizations, learning more about the healthcare field by working alongside EMTs and paramedics with Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department as a cadet. Irish also earned her STNA and has gained valuable clinical experience working in local nursing homes.
Toth graduated this year from Lakeside High School where she balanced school work with playing tennis and working part-time. Toth gained insight into the healthcare field while volunteering as a physical therapist aide. She plans to pursue a career in pharmacy and while still in high school began course work to obtain her pharmacy technician license.
Toth has already secured a position in a hospital pharmacy as a technician and will continue working and gaining experience while she continues her post-high school education.
“The COVID-19 pandemic showed that healthcare workers are true heroes. It takes desire and devotion to be a caregiver,” said Michael Habowski, ACMC president and CEO. “Madison and Kaitlin demonstrated they have that desire and their volunteer activities in high school show they have a devotion to learning how to care for patients. We are proud to support their journey to become a caregiver.”
For more than a decade, ACMC Academy has given local high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to learn first-hand what it takes to succeed in the healthcare field. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, ACMC offered a scholarship opportunity this year instead of the full on-site student experience. The scholarships were available to any public, private, or home school student who graduated with a minimum 3.5 GPA and met several other qualifications. Scholarships may be used toward tuition, books, or related expenses.
ACMC Academy leaders will continue to put the safety of students and patients first when planning the 2022 ACMC Academy program. For more information about ACMC Academy, visit www.acmchealth.org/academy.
