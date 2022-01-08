ASHTABULA — The end of December marked the end of the Ashtabula County District Library’s (ACDL) 25 days of successful holiday programs.
From Dec. 1- 25, ACDL featured a program or activity for all community members to enjoy for free. Events ranged from art labs to holiday bingo to Christmas caroling and movie parties.
“The concept was for our patrons to be able to open up a new gift from the library every day of December until Christmas Day,” said Dwight Meyer, adult programming and outreach coordinator. “We aim to build community, provide fun activities, and there were a few thoughts on addressing isolation, disconnection and stress reduction in the modern world.”
Patron Judy Perkins was one of many local residents who attended the programs.
“I don’t like to be home all alone,” she said. “I like to get out as much as I can. My favorite program was the Holiday DeStress with all of those essential oils.”
With the holidays now over, ACDL is looking forward to the new year and introducing many new programs to the community such as Chess Club, a student STEM program and the Adult Winter Reading Challenge.
The full calendar of programs can be found online at events.acdl.info.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
