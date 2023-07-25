ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library will host a Community Scanning Day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Ashtabula Public Library.
ACDL has equipment available to help patrons digitize their items. Participants are invited to bring three to five items from their personal collection that they would like to digitize.
Possible items include, but are not limited to: family Bibles, photographs, letters, hand drawn maps and film negatives and slides.
As library archives are especially vulnerable to molds, mildew, and damaging insects, the library asks that all personnel items presented for scanning be closely inspected beforehand for potential hazards.
Items that are currently under copyright or that are not unique, such as newspapers or magazines, or items containing a lot of content are not eligible for this special scanning event.
Participants may bring their own flash drive to store their items. Flash drives will also be available for purchase at the Library. Registration is strongly encouraged.
Those interested can register online or by calling 440-997-9341.
Representatives of the Mayflower Society, the Ashtabula County Genealogical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution will be on hand during the event.
For questions about the event, please contact ACDL’s archives librarian at 440-990-2340 or archives@acdl.info.
