ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is celebrating professional accomplishments by two of its staff members.
In early June, Rebecca Moisio, marketing and community Relations Coordinator, learned she was the recipient of two Public Relastions Xchange Awards for libraries in ACDL’s budget category from the American Library Association (ALA).
Moisio won for the library’s new educator brochure in the external communications category, and for December 2021’s 25 Days of ACDL events flier in the Special Events category. These marketing materials were on display and made available for attendees to take home with them June 26 at the ALA Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.
Moisio, a Jefferson native, began her association with the ACDL working for the cleaning company that helps to maintain the Ashtabula branch. She began her tenure with the library in April of 2018 as a part-time employee at the circulation desk, and most recently in March 2020, when she returned from mission work in the Republic of Georgia. She was promoted to her current position in July of 2020 and has been working to increase the library’s profile and the quality of its communications ever since.
Another high point for ACDL staff comes with the promotion of Codi Pilkington, a Geneva native, at the Geneva Public Library. Pilkington began his career with the Library as a part-time circulation assistant at the Ashtabula Public Library in 2017.
In 2020, he made the move to the Geneva Public Library as the circulation manager, while continuing his studies at Kent State University. With his completion of graduate school this spring at KSU’s School of Library and Information Science, Pilkington accepted the position of public services manager at the Geneva Public Library.
With Pilkingtons accomplishments, ACDL now boasts nine professional librarians amongst its 34 employees; 21 of whom are full time.
“It’s really been an honor to watch these two embrace library work with enthusiasm and self-motivation. I don’t think either one of them, starting out as part-time circulation assistants just a few years ago, ever imagined themselves as professional contributors to the important work that we do here,” said Penny Neubauer, ACDL Director. “We’re so lucky to have them as part of the incredible team we have here at ACDL.”
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and home delivery are available for all patrons. The Digital Library is always open at www.acdl.info.
