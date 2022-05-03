ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library named Marilyn Strubbe as the Volunteer of the Year during National Volunteer Week.
“Marilyn Strubbe worked as a library assistant at our Geneva branch from January of 2008 to April of 2016,” said Director Penny Neubauer. “She is a local genealogy enthusiast and this past year donated more than 273 hours of her time to the local history/archives area of our ACDL system.”
Strubbe, 83, is graduate of Ashtabula High School, and longtime Ashtabula resident.
Overall, 29 individuals contributed more than 1,050 hours of their personal time to the vision and mission of the ACDL from August 2021 (when volunteers were welcomed back after COVID) to February 2022.
ACDL is deeply appreciative of their efforts, Neubauer said.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
