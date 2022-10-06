SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) is partnering with Lakeside High School to manage the school library, which has not been used for several years.
“This has been a long developing partnership that ACDL and Ashtabula Area City Schools are delighted to have finally made a reality,” said Penny Neubauer, ACDL library director. “ACDL is excited to be able to facilitate quality library service for Lakeside High School’s students and teachers.”
Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education President, William Niemi, said he’s very thankful that the AACS and the Ashtabula County District Library have agreed to work together to staff the library/media center at Lakeside High School.
“It has been many years since we have librarians working in our schools,” he said. “This partnership will support and enhance the education that we provide to the students at Lakeside High School.”
Board of Education Vice President Debra Barrickman said effective school library programs help ensure students and staff are effective users of information and ideas and are fundamental to teaching and learning.
“They can assist teachers and students to enhance the learning experience both in and out of the classroom,” Barrickman said. “The partnership between ACDL and AACS will help to provide a welcoming, inclusive and responsive library with print and multimedia resources that will inspire curiosity, innovation and problem solving.”
This new position is being staffed by Dwight Meyer, who formerly served as the programming coordinator for ACDL. He has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakeside High School Library and Emerging Technologies Librarian.
“We are very pleased to have Dwight in this role and look forward to him having tremendous success,” Neubauer said. “This partnership is very important for the Library System, and I believe it may represent a model being adopted in many communities as a way to get librarians back in our schools fulfilling their vital role.”
Meyer will man the Lakeside Library during school hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Material will be available for self checkout Monday through Friday.
Lakeside students will have access to ACDL’s collections, both print and online, as well as print materials at other libraries in the Serving Every Ohioan (library) Consortium.
During the school year, Meyer will be focused on providing digital literacy instruction to students and information and resource support for teachers and their activities.
ACDL’s other branches are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.