ASHTABULA — In celebration of Native American History Month, Ashtabula County District Library is partnering with Kent State University Ashtabula for their 2021-2022 NEA-funded Big Read initiative. They have selected Joy Harjo’s An American Sunrise as their Big Read title.
An American Sunrise is a book of poetry and Harjo’s personal dialogue with history, as she revisits the homelands of her native American ancestors 200 years after their forced removal. It explores themes of family, grief and injustice.
There will be a book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on An American Sunrise at the Ashtabula Public Library. Refreshments will be provided. There will be an Adult Art Lab where participants will be creating art inspired by Harjo’s poems and Native American music. All art materials will be supplied and refreshments will be served.
Kent State University is pleased to collaborate with the Massillon Museum to present parallel NEA Big Read projects. They encourage readers to participate in programs offered by both institutions and their community partners. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. More information can be found at www.library.kent.edu/neabigread.
For more information on these programs, please visit events.acdl.info or call 440-997-9341.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside Pickup and Express Home Delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
