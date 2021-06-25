ASHTABULA — It’s the same old summertime lament — what to do with the kids this summer?

Luckily, the Ashtabula County District Library boasts several programs for children and teens, starting this week at Geneva and Ashtabula libraries.

• Stop Motion Workshop for teens and tweens at Geneva Library

July 12 and 14, Aug. 9 and 11

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

• Eat’n’Art for School-aged Kids and Teens

June 28, July 12, 19, 26, Aug. 2 and 9

10:45 - 11:45 a.m.

When children eat lunches during the week through summer foods, join the library at the same time for fun in the sun with chalk.

• Coding Club for School-aged Kids and Teens

June 25, July 13, 16, 20 and 23, Aug. 10 and 13 

12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Join the library staff as they work together to learn computer coding from the basics to intermediate level.  

• Parachute Play at Geneva Library

For School-aged Kids and Teens

June 24 and 25 from 12:30 - 2:00 p.m.

Parachute games encourage cooperative play and reinforces turn taking and sharing.

• Take and Make for Families

June 25, July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Aug. 6 and 13

Fight the summer brain drain at the Ashtabula Public Library every Friday. Pick up a craft from the Inspiration Station (in the Storybook Cottage) to make at home.

For a complete list of activities, including July and August, go to www.acdl.info, or call 440-9979321.

