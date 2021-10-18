ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) has hired Amanda Weist as the new technology trainer for ACDL libraries.
This contract position is funded through the Guiding Ohio Online grant program which was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio. It is designed to increase the digital literacy of Ashtabula County.
Weist will be offering personal instruction to community members who might benefit from direct assistance with any technological needs — from computers and corresponding software to smart devices and streaming services.
ACDL also will be increasing its programming offerings from Tech Tuesday to Tech Thursdays and Saturdays, house call services, technology classes, video tutorials and more. Details will be shared as these additional services roll out officially.
“ACDL is very excited to add Amanda to the team,” Digital Library Branch Manager Michael Thornton said. “Her experience both providing and developing training will be an asset to the staff and will allow the Library to be more responsive and flexible in the way it supports the technology needs of the community.”
ACDL libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup and express home delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
