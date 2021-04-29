ASHTABULA — Ashtabula County District Library (ACDL) has upgraded its curbside pick-up experience with the implementation of Click & Collect Curbside Service. This electronic service is utilized through ACDL’s SEO Libraries App (available on Apple and Android devices) and allows users to interact directly with staff members for an efficient, precise and touch-free curbside experience.
Michael Thornton, digital library branch manager, said the process is pretty simple.
“When you hear from the library that you have an item being held for you, log into the app and check your holds,” he said. “When your holds are ready, the ‘Click & Collect Curbside’ icon will appear. Just tap that button and follow the prompts to provide information about your vehicle and let the staff know you’re on the way. When you arrive you’ll tap a button that says ‘I’m here!’ and we’ll bring your items out to you.”
More information about the new service can be found on the library’s website.
This app-enhanced process allows for short-notice pickups and tracking of the entire process from pickup request to hand off. For those unable to use the app or who would prefer not to, patrons may still call to schedule their holds pickups.
Click & Collect Curbside is available from a half-hour after opening to a half hour before closing at the Ashtabula Public Library and the Geneva Public Library. Both libraries are open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Virtual Library is always available at www.acdl.info. Free Express Home Delivery service also remain available.
For more information, please call the Ashtabula Library at 440-997-9341 or the Geneva Library at 440-466-4521.
