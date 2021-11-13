ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is celebrating a successful return to after-school programs at the Ashtabula and Geneva public libraries.
Led by Tina Conrad, Cindi Crnic and Melissa Brodhead, students are able to enjoy a variety of programming — from Critter Club to Gadgets, Gizmos and Games.
In particular, Illustrate, an art lab centered around book illustrators, is having a great impact in Ashtabula.
“What I love about Illustrate is that it gives us time to really focus and appreciate the illustrations in picture books,” said Melissa Brodhead, Ashtabula Youth Services coordinator. “They are sometimes very easily overlooked, which is sad because it’s truly art. It’s nice that we can easily spend an hour looking at what the illustrator has created and how it helps the books move along. There are so many things in them that go unnoticed. The families that come often notice things that I didn’t see.”
Stir It Up! is a culinary class for middle school and high school students at Geneva Public Library.
“I have all the supplies and ingredients ready for them to successfully make a recipe that they can enjoy before they leave the Library,” said Tina Conrad, Geneva Youth Services coordinator. “Some students have even replicated the recipes at home for their parents and siblings. Some popular recipes we’ve made are pizza bagels, macaroni and cheese in a mug, chicken stir-fry and banana bread in a mug. Students do have to sign up for this program and it is full every week.”
Geneva Branch Manager Lauren Webster said it’s important for students to have a place where they can relax and unwind after a long school day.
“Some students eagerly look forward to attending their favorite programs, others take advantage of our comfortable teen area to catch up with their friends,” she said. “Our staff members enjoy having the opportunity to answer questions and talk to students about how to find reliable, trustworthy information. Most of all, we enjoy talking to students about everything that is possible in our library — from creating their own computer games using Unity Learn to hosting a murder mystery for their classmates to solve.”
These programs are ongoing and open to all students in the county. Some programs require registration and it is advised to visit events.acdl.info for more detailed information.
ACDL libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside Pickup and Express Home Delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
