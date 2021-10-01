ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County District Library is pleased to accept on long-term loan the exhibit, ‘Earth’s Voices,’ from professional photographer and local artist, Lisa Burroughs.
This fine art collection features 26 black and white photographs that represent the letters of the alphabet. Burroughs created most of the images in a four foot by four foot sandbox in the backyard of her Ashtabula Harbor home, using found objects from in and around the shores of Lake Erie.
“It’s a gift to me, to be able to tell the young people of this area, by using my artwork, that you are empowered when you use your imagination to the fullest extent by expressing yourself through art,” said Burroughs. “Art is an international language. Making art allows you to enter the world with belief in yourself, and you acquire that strength by committing to making artwork that comes from who you are. It doesn’t matter what other people think. Out there — in the bigger world — an audience will understand what you are saying — they will get you.”
‘Earth’s Voices’ is displayed in the children’s area of the Ashtabula Public Library located at 4335 Park Ave. Patrons can learn more about Burroughs through an episode of ACDL’s Community Spotlight, which can be found on the Library’s Facebook page or Youtube channel. Or they can visit Burrough’s website at www.a2z2burroughs.com.
ACDL Libraries are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside Pickup and Express Home Delivery are available to all patrons at no cost. Visit www.acdl.info for more information.
