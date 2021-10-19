SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau took home its second set of statewide awards in two months.
The CVB won a RUBY Award for its “Hens on the Road” promotional video from the Ohio Travel Association on Oct. 7, according to a press release from the ACCVB. The CVB also received a Certificate of Excellence for its 2021 travel guide.
“The competition was fierce,” OTA Executive Director Melinda Huntley said in the release. “Despite the hardships created by the pandemic, these professionals produced some amazing campaigns and projects that resulted in increased sales for businesses in their communities.”
Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the award is a tribute to the work of the ACCVB.
The “Hens on the Road” video features a number of women in their 60s visiting the area, Siegel said.
“We actually wanted to real people, and give people an idea of the real experiences they could also do with their friends,” she said.
The ACCVB focuses on not using models and not staging scenes as much as possible, Siegel said.
“We want you to see what you’d really see when you come,” she said. “So I think that’s why it resonated, because we’re keeping it real.”
Siegel said the ACCVB is considering making another “Hens on the Road” video.
Winning the RUBY Award is significant, because it pits the ACCVB against not only other convention and visitors bureaus, but against other entities in the tourism industry as well, Siegel said.
“Two years ago, ... we lost to the Columbus Zoo,” Siegel said. “I mean, that’s a totally different category with totally different resources and budgets and agencies that do all their stuff. So that’s why the RUBY Awards are a really big deal, because they’re so much more competitive, especially for a organization like ours.”
The CVB’s 2021 travel guide came in second place in its category, receiving an Award of Excellence.
In September, the ACCVB won a pair of STAR Awards from the Ohio Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus, one for ‘Hens on the Road,’ and another for its travel guide.
Winning the RUBY Award sets the bar for the CVB’s future work, Siegel said.We get some bragging rights, but we also now have to roll up our sleeves and get to work, because we have to defend our title next year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.